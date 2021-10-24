POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Colombia captures country's most wanted drug trafficker in Uraba
Colombian security forces have captured the country's most wanted drug trafficker, Dairo Antonio Usuga, AKA Otoniel. The government is working on extraditing Otoniel to the US, where he was first indicted in 2009. President Ivan Duque says the arrest will have a major impact on the criminal underworld. But as Liz Maddock explains, it could lead to more violence at a time of worsening clashes between drug gangs. #Colombia #DrugLord
October 24, 2021
