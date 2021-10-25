BizTech Share

We Work's shares up 13% as it makes its debut on New York Stock Exchange | Money Talks

WeWork has received a warm welcome on Wall Street, finally making its debut on the stock market after a $9bn merger was approved by shareholders of a blank-cheque company, bringing to an end the property group's tumultuous two-year journey to go public. The shareholders of BowX Acquisition, a listed special purpose acquisition company, or Spac, on Tuesday, voted in favour of its transaction with WeWork, enabling the shared office space provider to trade on the New York Stock Exchange* from Thursday under the ticker WE. We spoke to Daniel Ives, MD at Equity Research.