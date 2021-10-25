BizTech Share

Evergrande shares rally as firm promises shift to electric vehicles | Money Talks

China Evergrande says it's changing lanes and making its car-manufacturing business the primary focus of the next 10 years. The company is one of China's biggest home and office builders, but has more than $300B in liabilities - roughly the same amount as its assets. Its subsidiary China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group has never sold any cars, and last month said it needed to offload assets or get new investors to make salary payments and cover other expenses. But its shares still rose as much as 17% on the news. AvaTrade’s Chief Market Analyst Naeem Aslam gave us his thoughts on Evergrande’s new venture.. #Evergrande #VehicleManufacturing #Property #China