Biz in 60: Evergrande EV shift, HSBC share buyback, Monte Paschi talks collapse | Money Talks2wq2qw

Biz in 60: Evergrande EV shift, HSBC share buyback, Monte Paschi talks collapse | Money Talks

China Evergrande to shift focus to electric cars The world's most heavily indebted property developer wants to be a major player in China's competitive electric vehicle market. China Evergrande says it's changing lanes and making its car-manufacturing business the primary focus over the next 10 years. Shares in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group jumped as much as 17-percent on the news. HSBC unveils $2B share buyback after upbeat Q3 HSBC has unveiled plans for a share buyback of up to 2 billion dollars after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results. Pre-tax profits jumped 76 percent from a year ago to 5-point-4 billion dollars, thanks to the release of 700 million dollars in loan-loss reserves. Earnings were also boosted by strong equity trading activity from its wealth management clients in Asia. Italy, UniCredit talks on Monte Paschi collapse AND Italy's economy ministry says it's ended talks with UniCredit over the sale of commercial bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena. This came as a major blow to the government's years-long effort to return the world's oldest bank to private hands. The treasury is required to divest its stake in M-P-S by the end of the year under conditions set by the European Commission. #Evergrande #ElectricVehicles #HSBC #Sharebuyback #MontePaschi