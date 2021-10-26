World Share

UN: More than half of Afghans likely to face food shortages

Millions of Afghans will face starvation this winter unless urgent action is taken. The World Food Programme is warning that about 23 million people - that's more than half the population - will face acute food shortages. It says more than three million young children could suffer acute malnutrition, and has described the situation as a countdown to catastrophe. Soraya Lennie reports from the capital Kabul.