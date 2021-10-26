World Share

Across The Balkans: Interview With Montenegro’s Economy Minister | Turkish Minority in Kosovo

In Montenegro, it’s been a year marked by tension and mistrust between political actors. The European Commission said friction between the new ruling majority and the opposition has slowed down reforms. It's Montenegro's first government comprised mostly of non-politically affiliated experts. One of those experts is the Minister of Economy, Jakov Milatovic. We ask him whether he can get economic recovery back on track and just how fragile he thinks his government is. Plus, Serbia prevented Kosovo's boxing team from entering the country to take part in the world championships saying they were wearing uniforms featuring their country's national symbols. And we’ve visited Kosovo’s Turkish community that makes up around two percent of the population. It faces challenges such as unemployment and the migration of young and educated people. Haris Ademi reports from Prizren. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp