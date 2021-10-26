POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sudan Military Coup: Army chief defends coup while protests continue for second day
Sudan Military Coup: Army chief defends coup while protests continue for second day
In Sudan, where the top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has again defended the military coup, claiming he ousted the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to prevent a civil war. But anger on the streets of Sudan remains as anti-coup protestors have been demonstrating for a second day amid violent clashes. Sudan is undergoing a transition to democracy, with a joint military-civilian administration steering the country towards general elections in 2023. Francis Collings reports.
October 26, 2021
