Erdogan and Aliyev attend opening ceremony of Fuzuli Airport
02:23
World
Erdogan and Aliyev attend opening ceremony of Fuzuli Airport
The Turkish president has become the first foreign dignitary to arrive at Fuzuli International Airport in Azerbaijan. It’s one of the first major infrastructure projects to be finished in the territories which used to be controlled by Armenian forces - until they were taken back by Azerbaijan at the end of last year’s war. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Zangilan in Azerbaijan.
October 26, 2021
