International community reacts to takeover by generals in Sudan
02:40
World
Protests against the military coup in Sudan have grown larger, with people determined to have their voices heard. The ousted prime minister and his wife are reportedly back at home, after they were detained at the military chief's residence. The international community is condemning the army takeover and calling for maximum restraint, following the death of at least seven protesters. TRT World's Kilmeny Duchardt has this update.
October 27, 2021
