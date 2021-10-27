BizTech Share

Nigeria launches digital currency to improve payments system | Money Talks

Nigeria has launched a digital version of its naira currency in an effort to make transactions easier, cheaper and more secure. The 'e-Naira' is being issued and regulated by Nigeria's central bank and is the government's answer to the growing demand for cryptocurrencies in Africa's largest economy. It comes after authorities effectively banned cryptocurrency transactions in the country in February, as they sought to crackdown on the volatile sector. Motheo Khoaripe has the details. Luke Ofojebe is head of research at Vetiva Capital Management. He told us more about how Nigerians will benefit from the digital currency. #Nigeria #FinTech #Cryptocurrencies #eNaira