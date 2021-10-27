POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria launches digital currency to improve payments system | Money Talks
04:08
BizTech
Nigeria launches digital currency to improve payments system | Money Talks
Nigeria has launched a digital version of its naira currency in an effort to make transactions easier, cheaper and more secure. The 'e-Naira' is being issued and regulated by Nigeria's central bank and is the government's answer to the growing demand for cryptocurrencies in Africa's largest economy. It comes after authorities effectively banned cryptocurrency transactions in the country in February, as they sought to crackdown on the volatile sector. Motheo Khoaripe has the details. Luke Ofojebe is head of research at Vetiva Capital Management. He told us more about how Nigerians will benefit from the digital currency. #Nigeria #FinTech #Cryptocurrencies #eNaira
October 27, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?