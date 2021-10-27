POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brazil Senate committee recommends Bolsonaro face criminal indictments
03:18
World
Brazil Senate committee recommends Bolsonaro face criminal indictments
A Brazilian Senate committee has recommended President Jair Bolsonaro should face criminal charges for his government's COVID-19 response. Throughout the pandemic, Bolsonaro downplayed the seriousness of the virus and dismissed the need for lockdowns or vaccination campaigns. Brazil has the world's second-highest death toll from the virus. Latin America analyst Javier Farje has more on the brewing standoff. #Bolsonaro #Brazil #Covid
October 27, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?