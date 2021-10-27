World Share

UK's Cambridge University returns looted Benin Bronze sculpture

Twenty-six looted colonial-era artefacts, known as Abomey Treasures are displayed at a Paris museum before returning home. The artefacts hold cultural and religious significance in the history and memory of many Africans. Many African countries as well as diaspora organisations have long urged Western colonial powers to hand over artefacts. France still has more than ninety-thousand African artefacts being held in its museums