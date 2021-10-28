POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Voting rights advocates sue Texas over new district maps
01:00
World
Voting rights advocates sue Texas over new district maps
Voting rights advocates file lawsuit against Texas over the newly redrawn district maps for diluting the numbers of people of colour in the red state, claiming that most of the population’s growth over the past decade was driven by people of colour. CEO of Voto Latino Maria Teresa Kumar said that the new maps don’t reflect the diversity in America, and they will work their complaints in courts to protect a fair representation of Texans.
October 28, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?