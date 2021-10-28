World Share

US Appeals UK Court’s Extradition Block of Assange

Lawyers representing the US government have launched a legal appeal to have WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange extradited from Britain. The appeal comes after a British court blocked a US extradition request back in January, ruling it would leave a mentally fragile Assange at risk of suicide. If Assange stands trial for espionage, he could face life in prison. Guests: Greg Barns Lawyer and Former Adviser to Julian Assange Andrew Fowler Author of 'Julian Assange and Wikileaks' Fight for Freedom' Bruce DelValle Founding Member of Fein and DelValle Law Firm