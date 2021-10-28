POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Appeals UK Court’s Extradition Block of Assange
Lawyers representing the US government have launched a legal appeal to have WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange extradited from Britain. The appeal comes after a British court blocked a US extradition request back in January, ruling it would leave a mentally fragile Assange at risk of suicide. If Assange stands trial for espionage, he could face life in prison. Guests: Greg Barns Lawyer and Former Adviser to Julian Assange Andrew Fowler Author of 'Julian Assange and Wikileaks' Fight for Freedom' Bruce DelValle Founding Member of Fein and DelValle Law Firm
October 28, 2021
