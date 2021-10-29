POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden unveils $1.75T social spending package
03:07
World
Biden unveils $1.75T social spending package
US President Joe Biden has unveiled a compromise $1.75 trillion spending plan that had been stripped down from his original $3.5 trillion package. He urged members of his own Democratic Party to support the spending on social services and climate programmes, saying, “The rest of the world wonders whether we can function.” Democratic strategist Jason Nichols explains. #Biden #ClimatePackage #Democrats
October 29, 2021
