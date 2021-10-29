POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
G20 Summit: Can the Wealthiest Economies Help Solve the World's Problems?
26:10
World
G20 Summit: Can the Wealthiest Economies Help Solve the World's Problems?
The world's 20 wealthiest economies are gathering for the G20 Summit in Rome. With COP 26 also kicking off on Sunday, climate emergency will be high on the agenda. The G20 member countries together share 80 percent of the world's GDP and are responsible for 75 percent of its carbon emissions. Will any substantial changes come out of Rome? Guests: Denis MacShane Former UK Minister for Europe Steven Erlanger The New York Times Chief Diplomatic Correspondent in Europe Einar Tangen China Affairs Analyst
October 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?