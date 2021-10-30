World Share

Africa Matters: COP26 and the Climate Crisis

We start with the 'COP26 Climate Change Conference.' Stakes are high as world leaders meet to discuss the global climate crisis at the biggest climate summit in Glasgow. Scientists are calling on governments to reduce carbon emissions quickly. We also take a look at Sudan, where at least seven people have been killed and more than 140 others injured since last Monday's military coup, while Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several government officials have been arrested. And we go to South Africa, where an entrepreneur is using his local knowledge to create a food delivery system that caters to residents of unnamed streets and informal settlements. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you untold and under-reported stories from across the African continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story. #ClimateCrisis #Africa