POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Facebook changes name to Meta in corporate rebranding | Money Talks
07:07
BizTech
Facebook changes name to Meta in corporate rebranding | Money Talks
Facebook and its apps serve more than 3-and- a-half billion people worldwide, and generate more than 86-billion dollars in annual revenue. But after the company was accused of spreading misinformation and ignoring safety and privacy concerns, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new name for the social media giant. Martin Markovits reports. Daniel Ives is a tech sector analyst and managing director at Wedbush Securities. He joins us now from New York. #Facebook #Meta #MarkZuckerberg
October 31, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?