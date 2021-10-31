BizTech Share

Eurozone GDP grows 2.2% from July to Sept, fastest in a year | Money Talks

The eurozone economy grew at its fastest pace in a year thanks to the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. The combined GDP of the 19 countries sharing the euro expanded 2-point-2 percent from July to September. Compared to the same three-month period last year, domestic output was up 3-point-7 percent. Both numbers are better than expectations. The biggest gain was made by Austria, at 3-point-3 percent, while the laggard was Lithuania, which experienced no growth. The European Central Bank has warned that supply chain bottlenecks around the world may lead to higher consumer prices and choke growth. But monetary authorities say price pressures are likely to be temporary, and add they're in no rush to raise borrowing costs. #Eurozone #GDP #SupplyConstraints