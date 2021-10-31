POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global heating threatens economic growth in East Africa | Money Talks
03:47
BizTech
Global heating threatens economic growth in East Africa | Money Talks
After 30 years of conflict, Somalia is facing a new invisible enemy. The climate crisis has caused unpredictable weather patterns making life more difficult for its nomadic societies. Extreme weather may not only upend traditional life in Somalia, but also derail economic growth in East Africa. And as world leaders meet in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit starting on Sunday, vulnerable communities will hope to be part of this year's agenda. Motheo Khoaripe reports. #GlobalHeating #EastAfrica #COP26 #Economy
October 31, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?