US costume stores look to bounce back ahead of Halloween | Money Talks

Halloween is one of America's favorite holidays, but almost two years of pandemic restrictions has left businesses that cater to the spooky season struggling to make ends meet. But according to Prosper Insights and Analytics, American consumers are expected to spend big in 2021, forking out around 10 billion dollars. Will the record spending spree drag embattled businesses back from the brink? Kyoko Gasha paid a visit to one famous New York shop to find out. #Halloween #UScostumestores #USholidays