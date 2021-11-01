POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US considers urgent action to stop catastrophe as summit begins
02:43
World
The US says it aims to present "a show of leadership" at a global climate summit by being at the forefront of tackling global heating. President Joe Biden's administration considers it one of the most important issues the US faces, not just domestically but also as a core element of national security and foreign policy. However, as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, putting its ideals into practice isn't proving straightforward.
November 1, 2021
