Gazan kids learning to cope with stress by creative writing
02:10
World
Gazan kids learning to cope with stress by creative writing
The war in Gaza has had devastating impacts on children. Even before Israel's bombardment in May, one in three children there required treatment for conflict-related trauma, according to the UN. Schools and homes have been bombed, and families displaced. There are power shortages, lack of basic sanitation, and problems getting enough food to eat. Here's the story of a teacher who's found a way to help children express themselves and confront those issues that hold back their happiness and development. #GazaChildren #CreativeWriting #Stress
November 2, 2021
