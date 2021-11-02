POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tight governor's race in Virginia first test for Democrats
Tight governor's race in Virginia first test for Democrats
People in #Virginia are casting their ballots in the governor's race. It's the first major election since former US president Trump left office. And polls suggest a very tight race between the Democratic and Republican candidates. The contest is seen as an indicator for the Congressional midterm elections next year. And that could spell trouble for #Democrats in a state that had long been red.
November 2, 2021
