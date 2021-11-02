World Share

Will parents go for COVID-19 vaccines for kids?

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could start to be used on children and teens across the US within weeks. Moderna is also planning to apply for US regulatory clearance for children aged 6 to 11. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is due to vote on whether to recommend the use of the Pfizer-Biontech's COVID-19 vaccine on children. Simon Clarke from the University of Reading weighs in.