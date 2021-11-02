POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British scallop dredger seized last week still held by French
02:55
World
British scallop dredger seized last week still held by French
A British scallop dredger seized by France last week is still being held, as the row over post-Brexit rights continues. Britain has told France that it must back down or face legal action, as the feud threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute. France says Britain has refused to grant its fishermen the correct number of licences to operate in British waters. Political commentator Claire Pearsall has more. #Fishingrow #Britishtrawler #France
November 2, 2021
