Can Turkey and the US Resolve Their Long-running Disputes?
26:00
World
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden had a positive meeting during the G20 summit in Rome. Having narrowly averted a diplomatic crisis involving 10 ambassadors stationed in Turkey just a few weeks ago, both presidents said they wanted to forge more constructive ties. High on the agenda was resolving Turkey’s removal from the F-35 fighter jet programme. But will Biden be able to convince Congress to get on his side when it comes to resolving the dispute with Turkey? Guests: Tarik Oguzlu Academic Adviser at Foreign Policy Institute Elisabeth Braw Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Rich Outzen Former US Diplomat
November 2, 2021
