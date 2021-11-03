POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Big businesses team up to fund clean energy in poor nations | Money Talks
03:12
BizTech
Big businesses team up to fund clean energy in poor nations | Money Talks
Some of the world's largest businesses are teaming-up to bankroll renewable energy projects in low- and middle-income countries. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and private sector charities have announced a new alliance on the sidelines of the global climate conference in Glasgow. Their aim is to help poor nations transition away from dirty fuels like coal and diesel, without interrupting their economic development. Michael Jacobs is a professor of political economy at the University of Sheffield in London. He says private sector could play a major role in mitigating the climate crisis. #RenewableEnergy #ClimateCrisis #COP26
November 3, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?