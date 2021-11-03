POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sheikh Jarrah Families Reject Israeli Supreme Court's Deal
The four Palestinian families from the occupied East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood have rejected the Israeli Supreme Court's deal that would have seen them accept the temporary ownership of their homes. Six months ago, the Israeli Supreme Court ordered their expulsion in favour of an illegal settler group, triggering series of protests that eventually led to the 11-day war on Gaza. Last month, the same court proposed a controversial compromise deal, allowing the families to stay in their homes for at least 15 years as 'protected tenants', which the families have now rejected. Guests: Mustafa Barghouti Palestinian National Initiative Secretary General Daniel Seidemann Director of Terrestrial Jerusalem Ian Black Visiting Senior Fellow at the LSE's Middle East Centre
November 3, 2021
