Markets rally after US Federal Reserve confirms tapering plans | Money Talks
04:07
BizTech
The era of ultra-cheap money in the US is coming to an end, with authorities worried that too much cash in the system will fuel rising consumer prices. The US Federal Reserve has announced it'll start tapering its pandemic-driven bond-buying program this month. Monthly purchases of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities currently stand at $120B. Officials will trim that amount by $15B in November, and again in December. At that pace, the central bank's stimulus would cease by June of next year. AvaTrade Chief Market Analyst Naeem Aslam joined Newshour to talk about the move’s effect on asset prices.
November 4, 2021
