UN unanimously extends EU stabilisation force in Bosnia
04:15
World
The United Nations Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the EU-led stabilisation force in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The country has descended into a political crisis triggered mostly by Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s three-person presidency. Klaus W. Larres, professor of history and international affairs at the University of North Carolina, how one man has taken the Balkans back to the brink of conflict. #Bosnia #UN #Dodik
November 4, 2021
