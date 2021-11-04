POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What Will It Take to Achieve Peace in Ethiopia?
26:55
World
What Will It Take to Achieve Peace in Ethiopia?
It's been a year since the war broke out in Ethiopia, and now the rebel forces, the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front, are claiming to advance on the capital Addis Ababa. As the situation escalates, the international powers are calling for an immediate ceasefire. But the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has vowed to push back the rebel forces with everything he's got. Guests: Ledet Muleta Co-founder of the Global Ethiopian Diaspora Society Awol Allo Senior Lecturer in Law at Keele University Laetitia Bader Horn of Africa Director at Human Rights Watch
November 4, 2021
