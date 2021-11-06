World Share

Africa Matters: Cameroon’s Separatist Crisis

This week, we focus on children caught in the crossfire in Cameroon's English-speaking regions, as a conflict between separatists and the government rages. We'll also take you to Malawi, where almost half of all girls are married before the age of 18. A local female chief is trying to change traditions. And then we head to Nigeria, where parents have to choose between obeying government orders or paying ransom for their kidnapped children to return home. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better, and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.