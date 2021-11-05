POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One Black person included on 12-member jury in murder trial
01:25
World
One Black person included on 12-member jury in murder trial
On Friday, opening statements will be heard in the trial of three men accused of chasing down and killing Ahmaud Arbery in February last year. The 25-year-old Arbery was shot dead while jogging through a neighbourhood in southeast Georgia. The incident was captured on cell phone video and sparked nationwide protests. Adding to the controversy, is the make-up of the jury that will be sworn in on Friday. NBC's Jay Gray reports.
November 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?