COVID-19: WHO Warns Europe Headed for Deadly Winter
There's been a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Germany and parts of Eastern Europe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the continent could be headed towards a deadly winter season. The COVID-19 has so far killed more than five million people the world over and as per the WHO, another 500,000 Europeans could lose their lives to the virus. With such high vaccination rates, why is then the situation still so critical in Europe? Guests: Dr Annelies Wilder-Smith Professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Dr Bharat Pankhania Senior Clinical Lecturer at Exeter University Medical School Dr Lawrence Young Professor of Molecular Oncology at Warwick Medical School
November 5, 2021
