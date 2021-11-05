World Share

Will Syria’s Rejoining of Interpol Be a Risk to Dissidents?

The global policing agency Interpol has added Syria back into its information exchange network after lifting sanctions that were introduced in 2012. The development has come at an important time for Bashar al Assad who's beginning to regain international recognition. But Syria's re-admittance to Interpol is raising concerns whether Assad can be trusted to not go after the critics of his regime. Guests: Samuel Ramani Associate Fellow at RUSI Fadel Abdul Ghany Founder of the Syrian Network for Human Rights