POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Syria’s Rejoining of Interpol Be a Risk to Dissidents?
13:18
World
Will Syria’s Rejoining of Interpol Be a Risk to Dissidents?
The global policing agency Interpol has added Syria back into its information exchange network after lifting sanctions that were introduced in 2012. The development has come at an important time for Bashar al Assad who's beginning to regain international recognition. But Syria's re-admittance to Interpol is raising concerns whether Assad can be trusted to not go after the critics of his regime. Guests: Samuel Ramani Associate Fellow at RUSI Fadel Abdul Ghany Founder of the Syrian Network for Human Rights
November 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?