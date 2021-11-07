World Share

US Congress passes $1.2T infrastructure bill with bipartisan support

US President Joe Biden has hailed the passage of his 1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill as a 'once-in-a-generation investment', that will create jobs and reshape the American transportation system. Biden said the package was 'long overdue, that long has been talked about in Washington but never actually been done'. TRT World's Sara Firth reports. #InfrastructureBill #Biden