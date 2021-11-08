BizTech Share

Ether reaches record high, leads major cryptocurrency rally | Money Talks

Ether is leading a rally in major cryptocurrencies as investors flock to assets that can shield their money from the effects of rising inflation. The world's second-biggest digital token has reached a record high of more than $4700 each. It's risen more than a third over the past month, and 500% since the start of the year. Rival bitcoin is also up 50 percent since the start of October, and trading near its own record of 66,000. The optimism comes amid a string of good news for the sector. Australia's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank says it's letting retail customers trade cryptocurrencies. Regulators in the Asian financial hub Singapore also say they want to turn the city-state into a major player in handling blockchain-based assets. According to data platform CoinGecko, the value of the the global cryptocurrency market has topped 3 trillion dollar thanks to the latest surge in prices. We spoke to Naeem Aslam. He's the chief market analyst at Ava-Trade in London. #CryptocurrencyRally #Ethereum #Bitcoin