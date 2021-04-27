Millions of Britons take up gardening during the pandemic | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
03:08
BizTech
As the UK celebrates National Gardening Week, the number of people who have been bitten by the gardening bug is on the rise. Millions of people have picked-up a spade and shears for the first time over the past year, with lockdowns encouraging people to take-up more home-based hobbies. And now with restrictions on outdoor socialising lifting, some are keen to spruce up their outdoor spaces for guests. But it's not all rosy. As Natalie Powell reports, getting hold of plants has become trickier since Brexit. #Gardening #Britain #Pandemic
April 27, 2021
