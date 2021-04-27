BizTech Share

Netflix dominates Academy Awards winning seven trophies | Money Talks

The Academy Awards are usually all about summer blockbusters and movies that draw huge crowds to movie theatres. But the pandemic has turned this notion on its head. Netflix dominated this year's Oscars with seven awards. And as the competition heats up and more platforms spend big on their productions, the success could keep 'streaming in' even after the pandemic. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to Beth Webb in London. She's a film and TV writer and a broadcaster, and is a Contributing Editor at the industry magazine, Empire. #Netflix #AcademyAwards #Oscars