Andrew Brown Jr's family view footage of his shooting
01:29
World
Andrew Brown Jr's family view footage of his shooting
In the US, there's a state of emergency in Elizabeth City, North Carolina - six days after sheriff's deputies shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr while serving an arrest warrant. After demanding to see police video from the shooting - on Monday Brown's family was allowed to see what their attorneys call a 'snippet' of what happened when he was killed - just 20 seconds of the incident. His son saying, what he saw was an "execution" by police. NBC's Jay Gray has the details. #AndrewBrownBodycam
April 27, 2021
