South African project exchanges recycling for groceries | Money Talks

The World Bank has forecast a huge increase in solid waste in the next 30 years as the global population grows. It also says at least a third of global waste is mismanaged through open dumping or burning. But one charity in South Africa has launched a new environmental clean-up drive, that's also helping people hit hard by coronavirus lockdowns. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #SouthAfrica #Recycling #CleanUpDrive