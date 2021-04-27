April 27, 2021
12:19
12:19
Government eyeing tougher regulations to protect investors | Money Talks
Turkish investors are getting on the bitcoin bandwagon in a big way. The number and value of transactions has grown exponentially in the past year, as people try to catch the wave and ride it to higher valuations. But the recent collapse of two major cryptocurrency exchanges has rocked the industry, prompting the government to step in to protect investors. Paolo Montecillo has more. #TurkishInvestors #CryptocurrencyExchange #Bitcoin
