POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is a two-state solution the only option for Cyprus?
02:35
World
Is a two-state solution the only option for Cyprus?
Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar is meeting his Greek Cypriot counterpart, hoping his proposal for a two-state solution on the island will help revive relations. The three-day conference comes after a four-year stalemate, and is being overseen by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. We speak to political strategist Suha Cubukcuoglu about whether a two-state solution is the only option for Cyprus. #CyprusTalks2021​ #Geneva​ #CyprusDispute​
April 28, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?