Tea demand surges as US consumers look for healthier options | Money Talks
03:13
BizTech
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed Americans’ eating and drinking habits, as people work and dine largely at home. One segment of the market that has been affected is tea. With health concerns front and centre, people are turning to tea to relieve stress and improve their well-being. Fred Katayama takes a closer look at the growing market for specialty teas in the US. #Tea #NewYork #HerbalTeas
April 28, 2021
