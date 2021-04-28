POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU lawmakers approve trade treaty with former member UK | Money Talks
The European Parliament has voted to approve the bloc's trade deal with the UK after years of contentious wrangling over Brexit. It ensures zero taxes for most shipments between the two sides, and sets out rules for who gets to fish in British waters, and for how long. But with the deal only covering the trade in goods, there are fears Britian's dominant services sector might lose-out. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Vicky Pryce in London. She's an economist and board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #EUlawmakers #TradeDeal #Brexit
April 28, 2021
