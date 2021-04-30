POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Scores killed, wounded in Kyrgz-Tajik border clashes
01:22
World
Scores killed, wounded in Kyrgz-Tajik border clashes
At least 31 people have been killed and thousands more evacuated from their homes following clashes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan over a water reservoir dispute. The fighting broke out earlier this week over a dispute about a water reservoir and pumping station on the border of the two countries. By Friday the immediate conflict appeared to have ended, but there are fears it could escalate again in the near future. Sarah Morice reports.
April 30, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?