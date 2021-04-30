World Share

Scores killed, wounded in Kyrgz-Tajik border clashes

At least 31 people have been killed and thousands more evacuated from their homes following clashes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan over a water reservoir dispute. The fighting broke out earlier this week over a dispute about a water reservoir and pumping station on the border of the two countries. By Friday the immediate conflict appeared to have ended, but there are fears it could escalate again in the near future. Sarah Morice reports.