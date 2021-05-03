Epic Games takes Apple to court over fees, market abuse | Money Talks

BizTech Share

A landmark trial that pits the video game-maker, Epic, against the world's most valuable company is set to begin in the United States. The maker of the popular Fortnite game alleges that Apple has transformed its App Store into an illegal monopoly that squeezes mobile apps for a significant slice of their earnings. It comes just days after the European Union accused Apple of abusing its control over the distribution of music-streaming apps. Our correspondent Yunus Paksoy has more. We hot more on the story from Nicholas Hirst in Brussels. He's Chief Correspondent for EU Competition at the investigative news agency, MLex, which is focused on uncovering regulatory risk across the globe. #EpicGames @AppleAppStore #Fortnite