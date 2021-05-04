BizTech Share

Drug distributors go on trial in West Virginia over crisis | Money Talks

In West Virginia, a federal court has started hearing arguments against leading drug distributors over their role in the US opioid epidemic. The state is considered ground zero for the health crisis, which has killed more than 450-thousand people over the last decade. Local governments say companies flooded their communities with powerful painkillers, and fuelled deadly addictions to other narcotics. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, let's go to Robert Kanter. He's an international addiction recovery advocate and he joins us from New York. #OpioidCrisis #WestVirginia #USDrugDistributors