POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Anger grows against Indian PM Modi amid surge in cases
02:28
World
Anger grows against Indian PM Modi amid surge in cases
The only feeling stronger than despair in India, may be anger. And much of it is being directed at the government of Narendra #Modi. Over the weekend, state elections were held - with the conscience of the prime minister seemingly far removed by his country's most devasting emergency in decades. However, Modi's party lost the key state of Bengal - and the cost of the prolonged and extensive campaign is being borne by ordinary Indians gasping for breath. Sarah Balter reports.
May 3, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?